Neymar Reveals Disappointment in Barca Board, Says Club 'Deserves Much Better'

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has hit out at the board of former club Barcelona, saying the team "deserve much better."

The Brazilian shocked the Blaugrana in the summer after agreeing a £200 million move to PSG. Speaking after his home debut on Sunday, Neymar gave a candid assessment of the La Liga side's work in the boardroom.

"I don't have anything to say to the Barcelona board," he said, per ESPN FC. "... Well, actually I have something to say: That I am disappointed with them. I spent four years there and was very happy. I began happy, spent four years happy and left happy. But not with them. For me, they shouldn't be in charge of Barca. Barca deserve much better, and everyone knows this."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.