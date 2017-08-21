The 2017 MLB All-Breakout Team with 1 Month to Go

0 of 10

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

As the 2017 MLB season approaches its conclusion, a number of things are coming into focus, including the top breakout performer at each position.

To qualify as a "breakout" candidate, a guy doesn't need to be a rookie. Rather, we're looking for a statistical leap forward that is substantial, surprising or both, which means it can come from sophomores or even more seasoned players.

We'll begin behind the dish, where a member of the Miami Marlins has given the foundering Fish some much-needed good mojo.