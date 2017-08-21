College Football Rankings 2017: CFB Playoff Predictions After Preseason AP Poll

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

On Monday, the Associated Press released its Top 25 preseason poll, and it's no surprise Alabama ranks No. 1 with 52 first-place votes. Though, head coach Nick Saban couldn't care any less for early predictions before a single kickoff:

After losing starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, it's expected Clemson would take a dip in the polls. The defending champions list at No. 5 without any first-place votes.

At No. 8, Washington, the reigning Pac-12 champion, falls behind USC, who takes a spot in the top four with two first-place votes. Despite losing running back Dalvin Cook to the NFL, voters see Florida State as one of the best in the country at No. 3, which sets up a must-watch contest with the Crimson Tide on September 2.

Here's the complete AP preseason poll listed below with point values. We'll take it a step further and predict the four schools to contend for a title in the 2017 College Football Playoff.

Should we expect a sleeper team like the Huskies to secure a spot like the previous year? Is the hype surrounding the Trojans legitimate in a competitive conference? Does Florida State hold onto a top-four spot?

1. Alabama, 1,513 points and 52 first-place votes

2. Ohio State, 1,414 points and three first-place votes

3. Florida State, 1,396 and four first-place votes

4. USC, 1,325 and two first-place votes

5. Clemson, 1,201 points

6. Penn State, 1,196 points

7. Oklahoma, 1,170 points

8. Washington, 1,150 points

9. Wisconsin, 926 points

10. Oklahoma State, 889 points

11. Michigan, 881 points

12. Auburn, 880 points

13. LSU, 784 points

14. Stanford, 695 points

15. Georgia, 690 points

16. Louisville, 629 points

17. Florida, 624 points

18. Miami (Fla.), 492 points

19. South Florida, 327 points

20. Kansas State, 317 points

21. Virginia Tech, 240 points

22. West Virginia, 207 points

23. Texas, 173 points

24. Washington State, 133 points

25. Tennessee, 114 points

No. 1: Alabama

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Nowadays, it's unwise to question Alabama as a contender for a national title. The Crimson Tide have secured a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in each year of the College Football Playoff era. As long as Saban leads the ship, this program will remain a fixture atop AP preseason polls.

On the flip side, the program's success sends several standout players to the NFL every year. Alabama lost key components within the front seven, its top receiver in ArDarius Stewart and the best tight end in the country, O.J. Howard.

Despite the departures, it's still a team that's capable of beating opponents in the trenches. Expect Da'Ron Payne and Da'Shawn Hand to become familiar names to add a roughhouse style to the defensive line. At the heart of the defense, Shaun Dion Hamilton and Rashaan Evans, who's expecting to add a prestigious award to his collegiate resume, fill in the inside linebacker spots.

Offensively, the Tide should see progress with quarterback Jalen Hurts, the reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and two junior ball-carriers in the backfield. Last year, running back Damien Harris rushed for 1,037 yards and Bo Scarbrough scored 11 touchdowns.

The ground attack paired with a dual-threat at the quarterback position will pose a major threat to teams lacking talent across the defensive line.

You're going to see the same old Alabama, beating teams with power and football IQ under Saban. Florida State will have the best opportunity to hand Alabama a loss in the season-opener at a neutral site, but you should circle matchups against LSU on November 4, and Auburn in the Iron Bowl on November 25. The AP poll ranked both schools within the top 15.

No. 2: USC

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Sam Darnold will lead all storylines at USC, but similar to the pros, an above average quarterback can look subpar behind a weak offensive line. The Trojans lost three players from the previous year, who made 113 starts blocking in the trenches, per ESPN.com's Brad Edwards.

According to ESPN, via Orange County Register reporter Joey Kaufman, Darnold performed well under pressure in the pocket with a 68.1 passer rating. Though he's not considered a dual-threat quarterback, his mobility will allow him to evade an aggressive pass rush.

Tyson Helton, USC's quarterback coach and passing game coordinator, intends to design plays to allow Darnold to release the football before the pocket breaks down.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

"Tyson Helton said many of USC’s play-calls include '“easy access throws,”' such as a short swing pass to a running back or a quick out route to a tight end, that allow a quarterback to make a throw quicker to get rid of the ball," Kaufman wrote.

Of course, Darnold can also hand off to junior running back Ronald Jones to keep opposing defenses honest.

The Trojans won't have a scheduled matchup against the Huskies, last year's Pac-12 champion, which tones down the difficulty of their regular-season slate. At first glance, home games against Stanford on September 9 and Utah on October 14 pose the toughest threats to a playoff berth.

No. 3: Penn State

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Last year, Penn State logged its first double-digit-win season since the 2009 campaign. Head coach James Franklin deservedly signed a six-year extension, and he'll earn $34.3 million over the length of the deal, per ESPN.com reporter Chris Low.

When it comes to Big Ten football, Ohio State's Urban Meyer and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh lead the news clippings with winning programs. After the previous season, it's fair to add Franklin and the Nittany Lions to the discussion. The roster only lost one NFL first-round talent, wideout Chris Godwin, which means many familiar faces will return to a good team.

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Coming off consecutive 1,000-plus-yard seasons, many expect running back Saquon Barkley to take a run at the Heisman Trophy in the upcoming season. Sophomore quarterback Trace McSorley won't have Godwin's 16.6 yards-per-catch average, but tight end Mike Gesicki should emerge as a go-to target after a breakout 2016 season with 48 catches for 679 yards and five touchdowns.

Penn State will play Michigan and Ohio State in consecutive weeks late October, but the Wolverines and Buckeyes lost several key defenders. The Nittany Lions will likely finish with one loss and a notable victory over one of the juggernauts in the Big Ten.

That's right—prepare yourself for another Penn State vs. USC thriller with more at stake.

No. 4: Oklahoma State

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Last year, the Huskies crept into the college football playoff after starting at No. 14 in the AP Preseason poll. Who's the sleeper team to take the No. 4 seed in the upcoming year?

Take a deep look at Oklahoma State's roster and schedule. The Big 12 isn't turning in rave reviews, but mediocre conference competition could send an undefeated program to the College Football Playoff.

Between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, one program will have a legitimate shot at making a run for a national title. The Sooners will embark on a new era without former head coach Bob Stoops and move forward without two running backs, who combined for nearly 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns in total during the 2016 season.

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

The Cowboys offense will feature senior quarterback Mason Rudolph, who doesn't commit many turnovers, throwing darts to wideout James Washington coming off back-to-back seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards along with 10 touchdowns. With running back Justice Hill in the backfield, Oklahoma State will have the firepower to outscore its in-state rival in the Bedlam matchup on November 4.

Questions in the secondary will linger throughout the season for Mike Gundy's group, but Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield may be the only passer on the schedule to test the Cowboys' uncertainties on the back end.