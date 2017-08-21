Aly Raisman Rips USA Gymnastics, Calls Former Team Doctor 'Monster'

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

Two-time Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman didn't hold back in her assessment of USA gymnastics and its handling of former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar pleaded guilty to child pornography charges, and over 125 women who say he sexually assaulted them are suing him. In an interview with the Associated Press (via the New York Post), Raisman called him a "monster."

However, she also criticized the governing organization for not taking enough action.

"I feel like there's a lot of articles about it, but nobody has said, 'This is horrible, this is what we're doing to change.'"

Detailed accusations of assault against Nassar have been ongoing since 2015, when he was relieved of his duties with the team.

Raisman, who was part of the "Final Five" that won the gold medal in the team competition in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, was reunited with her teammates this weekend at the 2017 U.S. championships.

Despite her appearance, she made it clear her support is not unconditional, via Nancy Armour of USA Today:

"The people at the very top, that work at the office every single day at USA Gymnastics, they need to do better. It's making me sad. I'm here to support my teammates because we got inducted to the Hall of Fame and I'm here to support the girls who are competing. I love the Olympics, I love gymnastics, I love the sport. But I don't support how USA Gymnastics is handling everything right now."

At 23 years old, Raisman is a veteran with the national team. She has won six total Olympic medals, including one individual gold and two team golds. She finished second in the individual all-around last year to Simone Biles.