Nick Saban Jokes Alabama Might Have Team Meeting over Solar Eclipse

Alabama head coach Nick Saban remains focused on improving his football team, regardless of what is happening around him.

This apparently includes Monday's solar eclipse, which will be the first total solar eclipse seen in the continental United States since 1979.

"I watch the Weather Channel every day," Saban said Saturday, per ESPN.com. "They're already saying what it's going to look like in every city in America. So what's going to be significant? Watch the Weather Channel, and you'll see what it's going to be like in Portland, Oregon."

Not only does Saban apparently not care about the event, he hasn't made plans for his team either.

"Maybe we should have a team meeting about how we want to do this," he added. "I haven't thought about it."

He did at least concede that he would be willing to let the players watch and even get them the special sunglasses needed to view the phenomenon.

As Nicholas St. Fleur, David Baron and George Musser of the New York Times noted, "the sudden changes in luminosity can cause retina damage before your eyes have a chance to adapt."

Meanwhile, Saban isn't the only football coach uninterested in the eclipse. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn't seem to care about the 80 percent totality taking place in Maryland:

Although many people around the country are celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime event, it appears others just want to worry about preparing for their next game.