WWE SummerSlam 2017: Star Ratings for AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens and Each Match

Credit: WWE.com

WWE presented SummerSlam 2017 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Sunday night and, keeping with recent trends, it was a show uneven in match quality and rife with several questionable booking decisions.

In some instances, those booking choices hampered that aforementioned quality and robbed fans of the explosive card they deserved.

That is not to say the show did not deliver.

There was an extraordinary main event, two tag team matches that proved that particular art is not dead, two better-than-expected women's matches and a United States Championship match that was good, if not as spectacular, as it should have been.

There was also a fair share of disappointments, beginning with the night's very first match wrestled in front of a handful of fans lucky enough to find their seats in time.

How did each match rate and why did they achieve the number of stars they did?

