Rangers Teammates Joey Gallo, Matt Bush in Concussion Protocol After Colliding

An infield collision between Texas Rangers teammates Matt Bush and Joey Gallo caused both players to leave the game early and enter the concussion protocol, according to ESPN.com.

The incident took place on an infield pop-up in Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Neither player will travel with the team for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Fox 4 captured the play, which was an easy catch for the third baseman Gallo:

Bush, who began his career as a shortstop, also went for the ball and ended up colliding with him. The relief pitcher also injured his knee while Gallo suffered a bloody nose.

Gallo has been one of the top power hitters in the majors in his first full season. The 23-year-old is hitting just .205, but he has 35 home runs to lead Texas and rank third in baseball behind only Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

It has also been a solid season for Bush, who has a 3.04 ERA after making one out Sunday. The former No. 1 overall draft pick has re-established himself as a pitcher and has come through with 10 saves and seven holds on the season.

With the Rangers still competing for a wild-card spot in the American League—they are 2.5 games back after the loss to Chicago—losing two key players could be extremely damaging.