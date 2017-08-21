Braun Strowman Emerges from SummerSlam as WWE's Next Megastar

Credit: WWE.com

Brock Lesnar walked out of WWE SummerSlam as Universal Champion, but Braun Strowman looked like the king of the titans, the ruler of Skull Island, an apex predator destined to rule over Raw.

The Fatal 4-Way match for the Universal Championship on Sunday's pay-per-view was a crowded stage. Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, Lesnar and Strowman all occupied the ring, a quartet of monsters all sneering at each other.

No one shone like Strowman.

Early in the match, the colossus captured our attention. His staredown with Lesnar was enough to have the crowd hooked on his puppet strings. And then The Monster of Men carved out a path of destruction like only he can.

Strowman twice powerslammed Lesnar through announce desks. He flipped a table over on to The Beast Incarnate. He flung a chair like he was a pitcher trying to paint the corner. He left a glorious ruin in his wake.

Even with Reigns and Joe in the same ring, it was obvious that Strowman was the most compelling figure of all of them. His uncanny blend of strength and athleticism was on display. He looked every bit like a guy who can be a world champion, a cornerstone, an icon in the making.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is among those who came out even stronger believers of Strowman after SummerSlam:



The kind of display Strowman gave us in Brooklyn, New York, has become his calling card.

A good number of Raw's best moments in the past year-and-a-half came at the hands of Strowman. He hurls men around like toys. He rips property apart. And he's been a must-watch presence through all of it.

WWE may have pegged Reigns as its next top star or had eyes on Seth Rollins becoming the next Shawn Michaels, but more and more, it's clear the logical move is to push everyone aside and let Strowman be the focus for the foreseeable future.

The Monster Among Men is special, a fact SummerSlam confirmed in emphatic fashion.