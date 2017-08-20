    WWE Mae Young Classic 32-Woman Bracket Released Following SummerSlam

    The Mae Young Classic bracket has been released with 32 competitors hoping to bring home a championship.

    While the field was announced in July, the official bracket was announced immediately following 2017 SummerSlam:

    The event features the top young talent in women's wrestling from NXT and other competitions, all trying to show they deserve more respect on the circuit.

    The first round of the tournament will air on Aug. 28 with the next few rounds being shown on Sept. 4. The final will be shown live on Sept. 12, with the competition held at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

    With competitors from around the world, including the United States, China, Brazil, Germany, New Zealand and more, there should be plenty of excitement despite the lack of big names in the event.

    The tournament is named after WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young, who competed in the sport for decades beginning in the 1940s. She died in 2014, but the WWE account celebrated her impact on wrestling:

    Considering the WWE women's division is in need of more good young stars, the top performers in this competition could be headed to Raw or SmackDown before too long.

