Projecting Roman Reigns' Role in Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose Reunion Storyline

Roman Reigns is going to complicate and complete the Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose saga.

Two-thirds of The Shield reunited just ahead of SummerSlam as Rollins and Ambrose, still distrusting of each other, joined forces. And it didn't take long for the move to pay off, as The Kingslayer and The Lunatic Fringe seized the Raw Tag Team Championship from Cesaro and Sheamus at Sunday's pay-per-view.



The story of those men burying their animosity and fighting at each other's sides again has been the highlight of Raw for weeks.

As Ambrose and Rollins teased bumping fists recently, crowds erupted. Emotions have bubbled over. Drama has been the hallmark of a well-paced narrative.

Adding The Big Dog to that mix is only going to amplify that.

As one of Raw's biggest stars and its most polarizing figure, he will add a compelling element to this tale. He'll make the group far more powerful, as he did in the past, but this time, he will do with more detractors. But Reigns haters will be too busy roaring when The Big Dog storms into a battle to help Ambrose and Rollins fend off their enemies.



And it looks as if this will all unfold before long.

Reigns is poised to step away from the Universal Championship picture for the moment. He failed in his latest attempt to claim that title, as Brock Lesnar floored him an F-5 at SummerSlam. Reigns took the fall in that Fatal 4-Way match while Braun Strowman looked like the star, the one destined to face Lesnar next.

JJ Williams of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is among those who believe the timing is now right for Reigns to reform The Shield:

Reigns stepping into the Ambrose-Rollins story is a no-brainer.

This could well be the key to shifting the audience's perception of him. Playing up the past and stirring up Shield-related feelings will make Reigns feel more like a true babyface than he has in a long time.