5-Star Prospect Mitchell Robinson Reportedly May Skip Season, Wait for NBA Draft

Credit: Scout.com

After committing to Western Kentucky and leaving before playing a minute, Mitchell Robinson might sit out the entire 2017-18 season.

According to Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports, the 5-star recruit has visited multiple programs since being granted his release, but could instead just choose to prepare for the 2018 NBA draft.

The player's camp reportedly believes he can remain a top-10 pick after sitting out the full season.

Robinson originally committed to the Hilltoppers in June, but several coaching changes have since taken place, including the removal of his godfather, Shammond Williams.

He left the team just two weeks into the summer semester after participating in a handful of practices. While he was originally suspended by the coaching staff, he was eventually granted his release.

The 7'0" center has visited Kansas, New Orleans and LSU, although Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star noted the Jayhawks might choose not to fill their open scholarship. Now he is apparently considering a different approach instead of participating in the college basketball season.

Summer Slam Promo Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP Will Anyone Catch the Astros or Dodgers in the Second Half? Watch Gold Medalist Allyson Felix Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Beer Baths to Selfies: How Cavs and Dubs Celebrated Their Way Back to NBA Finals Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: No One Has More at Stake Than Kevin Durant The Future of Baseball Is Bright in New York with Young Stars Conforto and Judge Kyrie Irving Makes Trick Play in Game 4 Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4? Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers? Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already? Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game? The Night in the NBA: Rockets Light Up Spurs with 22 3-pointers; Cavs Coast Past Raptors Right Arrow Icon

Per Scout.com, Robinson is the best center in the 2017 class and the No. 9 player overall, featuring plenty of upside thanks to his ability to dominate in the paint on both ends of the court. With his talent, the McDonald's All-American can be an impact player for any college in the country.

Whether he plays this season or sits out, there is little doubt he would be selected high in the first round of the NBA draft.