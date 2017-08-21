NFL Preseason Week 2 Roundup: Steelers Need Ben Roethlisberger More Than Ever

1 of 5

Fred Vuich/Associated Press

Steelers franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger publicly flirted with the possibility of retirement in the offseason. The 35-year-old waited until April to confirm he'd be back for the 2017 season, former teammate Willie Colon later told PFT Live that Big Ben "seriously" considered walking away, and Roethlisberger told Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last month that he remains undecided on his future beyond this year.

Per Bouchette, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert stated earlier this month that the team has "to be prepared" for the post-Roethlisberger era. And considering that the tough but frequently banged-up five-time Pro Bowler has missed seven starts due to injury in the last two seasons, there's a strong possibility they'll need to be prepared to life without Roethlisberger before having to officially face life after Roethlisberger.

That might be a big reason they used a fourth-round draft pick this spring on former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs. And though the 22-year-old has had a chance to start each of Pittsburgh's first two preseason games, his performances have left a lot to be desired.

Dobbs completed just 10 of 19 passes for 70 yards Sunday against the Falcons, giving him a completion percentage of 52.9 and a passer rating of just 40.1 at the midway point of the preseason. He's thrown three interceptions on 34 attempts this month, and his only non-short completion Friday actually came on an under-thrown pass to Martavis Bryant.

Veteran backup Landry Jones is still coming back from an abdominal injury, and Jones doesn't have much potential as a starter (interim or long term). The Steelers were clearly hoping Dobbs could put on a show and win the backup job this summer, giving the team and its fans some extra comfort headed into the 2017 campaign.

But Dobbs is running out of chances to accomplish that.