Cavs? Spurs? Heat? Top Potential Landing Spots for Dwyane Wade

1 of 5

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

If Wade wants another trip to the Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers may still offer the surest route.

The certainty of another title shot would depend on what Cleveland can get for Kyrie Irving via trade. If the Cavs manage to extract a defensive-minded wing or point guard and a shooter, it's possible they'll actually be better than they were with Irving and his considerable scoring gifts.

And if Cleveland doesn't get a quality return for Irving, Wade can simply go elsewhere. That's the beauty of the buyout; Wade can scan the landscape midway through the season and see what makes the most sense for him. He probably won't have to gamble by signing on immediately.

If the conditions in Cleveland are right, Wade could provide help as a secondary ball-handler who knows how to play with LeBron James as well as anyone. Maybe he could run second units with Kevin Love, who'd space the floor a lot like Chris Bosh once did. For at least a few minutes per game, the Cavs could also count on Wade to operate as a hub from the mid post.

The West is terrifying, littered with teams that will make the postseason gauntlet a brutal slog. Even with the Boston Celtics loading up, the Cavs should still be considered the favorite to reach the Finals in the East. Logic would seem to point a ring-seeking Wade toward James and the Cavaliers, right?

Oh, and there's also some deep conspiratorial diving you can do on James' postgame comments to Wade way back on Dec. 31, 2014. Maybe that (possible) reunion plan wasn't so much canceled as postponed.