WWE SummerSlam 2017 Results: Finn Balor and the Biggest Stars of the Night

Credit: WWE.com

Another SummerSlam is in the books. It was a night, if nothing else, of change. More belts changed hands on Sunday than at any other pay-per-view in recent memory.

Things started off badly; neither Baron Corbin nor John Cena came out of that opening match looking good. Cena looked unchallenged. Corbin looked silly. One Attitude Adjustment and Corbin was done. Cena didn't even bother hitting the ropes for the Five Knuckle Shuffle.

Corbin lost the briefcase, and now he's lost his dignity. He must have ticked someone off backstage, because he's gone from future WWE champion to WWE chump in under a week.

After that, however, things started to get better. Here are the biggest stars of the night.