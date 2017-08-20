Steelers Beat Falcons 17-13, Rookie RB James Conner Shines in NFL Debut

Fred Vuich/Associated Press

As Le'Veon Bell's preseason holdout heads into the third week of the preseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers got an extended glimpse at his potential replacement Sunday.

Suffice it to say Bell may want to get into camp soon.

James Conner rushed for 98 yards on 20 carries, as the Pittsburgh Steelers came from behind in the fourth quarter for a 17-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Heinz Field.

A third-round draft pick out of Pitt, Conner carried the ball three times for 22 yards on the Steelers' go-ahead drive, including a 17-yard scamper that put them deep in Atlanta territory. Bart Houston hit Justin Hunter on a six-yard touchdown pass to put the Steelers ahead for good.

