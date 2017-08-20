    Steelers Beat Falcons 17-13, Rookie RB James Conner Shines in NFL Debut

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2017

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) runs the ball as Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brooks Reed (50) and outside linebacker Duke Riley (42) defend in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
    Fred Vuich/Associated Press

    As Le'Veon Bell's preseason holdout heads into the third week of the preseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers got an extended glimpse at his potential replacement Sunday.

    Suffice it to say Bell may want to get into camp soon.

    James Conner rushed for 98 yards on 20 carries, as the Pittsburgh Steelers came from behind in the fourth quarter for a 17-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Heinz Field.

    A third-round draft pick out of Pitt, Conner carried the ball three times for 22 yards on the Steelers' go-ahead drive, including a 17-yard scamper that put them deep in Atlanta territory. Bart Houston hit Justin Hunter on a six-yard touchdown pass to put the Steelers ahead for good.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

