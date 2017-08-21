Gilas Pilipinas vs. Myanmar: Time, Live Stream for 2017 Southeast Asian Games

Hussein Malla/Associated Press

Gilas Pilipinas survived its first big test of the 2017 Southeast Asian Games with a win against Thailand and now turns around and dives right into a contest against Myanmar on Tuesday.

Fresh off a disappointing loss to South Korea in the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup despite overcoming powers like China, Gilas Pilipinas had another quick turnaround to get to Kuala Lumpur and play out of Pot 1.

Myanmar, on the other hand, opened up play with a big loss to the home side, Malaysia, and Tuesday will look to play the spoiler.

Here's a look at the viewing information for the showdown.

Time and Live-Stream Information

Date: Tuesday, August 22

Time: 6 p.m. local time

Location: MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Live Stream: LiveBasketball.TV

Gilas Pilipinas came out motivated against Thailand and emerged with an 81-74 victory. The score gap there might not seem like much, but Thailand is a Pot 2 team boasting the naturalized Tyler Lamb, and Gilas Pilipinas head coach Jong Uichico viewed Lamb's side as one of his team's biggest hurdles in the tournament, according to Nelson Beltran of the Philippine Star.

The show of respect seems justified in hindsight. Gilas Pilipinas needed to pull away in the fourth quarter, led by Troy Rosario's 16 points and 10 rebounds. Christian Standhardinger, who left his team at the FIBA Asia Cup early so he could help against Thailand, pitched in with 15 points and 10 boards.

Myanmar, a Pot 4 team, didn't start as hot, struggling against Malaysia in a 95-42 defeat. The hosts boast talents such as Kuek Tian Yuan out of the ASEAN Basketball League and have aspirations of taking down Gilas Pilipinas, so it's no wonder Malaysia came out firing and looking to send a statement to the rest of the bracket.

At the least, Gilas Pilipinas, cadets or not, knows better than to underestimate an opponent beforehand. A talented backcourt propelled Standhardinger and others past China, then unexpectedly bowed out at the hands of South Korea.

Uichico's side flashed warning signs against Thailand, too. The game was close in the fourth quarter until Lamb picked up his fifth foul and had to watch the rest of the game from the bench. Gilas Pilipinas also finished just 6-of-30 from long range, 15-of-26 from the free-throw line and lost the rebounding battle by eight.

So while Tuesday's contest might normally classify as one in which Gilas Pilipinas can correct mistakes against a vulnerable opponent, the mishap in Lebanon will be fresh in the back of their minds.

To claim redemption with a spot on the podium in Kuala Lumpur, Gilas Pilipinas needs to hit Tuesday in top form.

Information courtesy of kualalumpur2017.com unless otherwise specified.