Southeast Becomes 1st USA LLWS Team to Throw Consecutive No-Hitters

The Little League World Series always has breakout performers, but there has never been as dominant of a pitching staff as North State Little League this week.

The North Carolina squad representing the Southeast region has earned back-to-back no-hitters against South Dakota and California over the past two days. Per Chris Landers of MLB.com, they are the first team ever to accomplish this feat, just one day after being the first United States squad ever to throw a perfect game.

Chase Anderson threw three perfect innings in each game, totaling eight strikeouts in this stretch. Matthew Matthijs added 2.2 innings on Friday and two innings on Sunday, allowing just a single walk and zero hits. Carson Hardee also got one out to help continue the great play.

Meanwhile, the offense has also been impressive in this stretch. North Carolina earned a 6-0 win over South Dakota before exploding for a 16-0 win over California, which ended after five innings due to a mercy rule.

This grand slam in the second inning broke open the game and their opponent couldn't recover:

The red-hot team is now just three wins away from the Little League World Series title.

North Carolina will face the Southwest representatives from Texas on Wednesday night, with the winner going to the United States championship. With their star pitchers getting some much-needed rest, this could be a difficult team to beat going forward.