Wyndham Championship 2017: Henrik Stenson Captures Win by 1 Stroke

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Henrik Stenson entered the final round of the 2017 Wyndham Championship with a one-stroke lead and finished it with a one-stroke victory.

Stenson won the title Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, with a six-under 64 to bring his tournament score to 22 under par. He outlasted Ollie Schniederjans, who also shot a six-under 64 in the fourth round, by one stroke.

Here's how Stenson—who calmly knocked in a short par putt on No. 18 to win—and Schniederjans stacked up against the rest of the top of the leaderboard:

The PGA Tour shared his tournament-winning putt:

Stenson held his narrow one-stroke lead over Schniederjans, Kevin Na and Webb Simpson after Saturday's round, but only Schniederjans provided a legitimate challenge throughout the final 18 holes.

Na finished in a tie for fourth with Ryan Armour and Rory Sabbatini but was a full five strokes behind Stenson. Three bogeys and one birdie on the back nine were his ultimate undoing on his way to a two-under 68.

Simpson was closer than Na with a three-under 67 but was still four strokes off Stenson's pace. He did his best to make a late charge with birdies on 13, 15, 16 and 18 but was one over through the first 12 and couldn't make up enough ground.

It was Schniederjans who appeared on his way to a tournament victory at times Sunday.

He was steady on the front nine with three birdies and six pars and then caught fire with birdies on 15, 17 and 18. His beautiful approach on No. 18 put the pressure firmly on Stenson, as the PGA Tour passed along:

Rather than wilt in the face of the pressure, Stenson played some of his best golf of the entire tournament down the stretch. He birdied No. 13 before three straight birdies on 15, 16 and 17, which set the stage for his final par putt to end his dramatic charge into the clubhouse for the win.

Just as important as the birdies was the fact he didn't tally a single bogey on the back nine after posting two during a stretch of inconsistent play on the front.

Stenson's victory Sunday continued his torrent stretch that saw him finish in a tie for 13th place at the PGA Championship, tie for 17th place at the Bridgestone Invitational and tie for 11th place at the Open Championship.

He now has two top-20 finishes at majors and the Wyndham Championship title heading into the FedEx Cup playoffs and will surely be a threat to challenge some of the best players in the world if he continues to demonstrate the clutch golf he showed Sunday in North Carolina.