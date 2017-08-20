Booking Brock Lesnar's Next Feuds as Universal Champion After WWE SummerSlam Win

Credit: WWE.com

Brock Lesnar fended off a packed field in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2017 as the super heavyweight attraction delivered at the big-four pay-per-view.

This match had everything. A stretcher job, Braun Strowman, the trusty spear through the barricade, Braun Strowman, a dramatic return from a stretcher, false finishes and, of course, Braun Strowman.

And while group matches are hardly as exciting and dramatic on paper as the one-on-one showdown, WWE has developed a positive pattern of doing these types of matches as of late.

At WWE Extreme Rules, a Fatal 5-Way featuring Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt dazzled as critics and fans gave the main event rave reviews.

Jason Powell of Prowrestling.net called the match "a highly entertaining main event with hard work by all and some very good late near falls," while Wade Keller of PWTorch called it a "very good match."

Later that month, both WWE Money in the Bank matches delivered as Carmella and Baron Corbin each won the opportunistic briefcase in dramatic fashion. WWE even got more mileage out of the women's Money in the Bank match with a second Ladder Match on SmackDown Live.

Still, there's nothing like the allure of a singles matchup. This was proved in the face of SummerSlam's Fatal 4-Way as the go-home show seemed to be more of a commercial for a future matchup between Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

And after Lesnar shared the ring with three legit main eventers in WWE, the promotion would be remiss if he didn't have at least one more one-on-one match with each of them. With eight months until WrestleMania, WWE has more than enough time for three blockbuster showdowns that would see Lesnar go head-to-head with Strowman, Samoa Joe and Reigns.

For several months it has been reported that the WrestleMania 34 main event will pit Lesnar against Roman Reigns, per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc). This polarizing matchup is made more interesting the longer Reigns goes without ever winning the Universal Championship. There was much more resistance to this matchup last time around at WrestleMania 31, but the two over-delivered well before Seth Rollins added a punctuation mark by stealing the WWE World Championship by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Lesnar and Samoa Joe is a budding rivalry in and of itself that is gaining steam as a dark horse to main event WrestleMania as Samoa Joe comes into his own. On a recent installment of Table for Three (h/t Wrestling Inc), Jim Cornette named Joe vs. Lesnar as his ideal WrestleMania 34 main event.

Meanwhile, a Braun Strowman-Brock Lesnar matchup is more than a dark horse to supplant the WrestleMania main event. Strowman could be a real star over the next decade in WWE, and a win—let alone a match—against Lesnar would keep him at the highest level. Given how hot Strowman has gotten over the past year, and how the Barclays Center reacted to their exchanges, WWE would be wise to strike on Lesnar-Strowman sooner rather than later.

There are quite a few worthy opponents on the outside looking in. Finn Balor and Lesnar could give fans a change of pace from the current theme of monsters in the main event, while Big Cass or even Baron Corbin would be legitimized with a Brock Lesnar program.

But as a superfight with Jon Jones could very well make 2017-18 Lesnar's farewell tour, WWE is best-suited by using him to give his unique blockbuster rub to the three rising stars he is currently feuding against.

Alfred Konuwa is a Featured Columnist and on-air host for Bleacher Report and Forbes. Like him on Facebook.