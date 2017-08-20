Charlotte Flair Says Father Ric Is 'Getting Better,' Has 'Long Road to Go'

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Ric Flair has been in the hospital for more than a week, but his daughter, Charlotte Flair, provided a positive update on his condition from her Instagram account.

Flair's manager Melinda Morris Zanoni last reported Saturday that the wrestling legend was awake and communicating but also noted that there were complications.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet originally reported Flair was hospitalized due to a heart-related condition. A WWE representative then told TMZ Sports on Monday that he was placed in a medically induced coma prior to surgery.

After waking up, he is now apparently "getting better," although he is clearly not 100 percent as his family spends time with him in the hospital.

Flair has been competing in pro wrestling for various organizations for the past 40 years, known by fans around the world as the Nature Boy. A documentary of the same name is set to be released on Nov. 7 as part of ESPN's 30 for 30 series.

Charlotte competes in the WWE, with her father often appearing at live events to support her.