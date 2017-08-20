    Charlotte Flair Says Father Ric Is 'Getting Better,' Has 'Long Road to Go'

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2017

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Professional wrestler Ric Flair of 'ESPN's 30 for 30: 'Nature Boy'' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
    Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    Ric Flair has been in the hospital for more than a week, but his daughter, Charlotte Flair, provided a positive update on his condition from her Instagram account.

    Flair's manager Melinda Morris Zanoni last reported Saturday that the wrestling legend was awake and communicating but also noted that there were complications.

    Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet originally reported Flair was hospitalized due to a heart-related condition. A WWE representative then told TMZ Sports on Monday that he was placed in a medically induced coma prior to surgery.

    After waking up, he is now apparently "getting better," although he is clearly not 100 percent as his family spends time with him in the hospital.

    Flair has been competing in pro wrestling for various organizations for the past 40 years, known by fans around the world as the Nature Boy. A documentary of the same name is set to be released on Nov. 7 as part of ESPN's 30 for 30 series.

    Charlotte competes in the WWE, with her father often appearing at live events to support her.

