Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters Set for BIG3 Basketball League Championship

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The 3 Headed Monsters will take on Trilogy in the first-ever BIG3 championship after the squads won their respective semifinal matchups Sunday in Seattle.

This pits the top two teams from the league's regular season, the only squads who finished the eight weeks with a winning record. Trilogy are now 9-0 on the year while the 3 Headed Monsters are 7-2.

The league championship is set for Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The fans in KeyArena were thrilled for the return of SuperSonics stars Gary Payton and Rashard Lewis, especially providing a big reaction for The Glove:

The 3 Headed Monsters lived up to expectations with Payton as coach, earning a 50-46 win over Power.

While the competitive battle was tied at 46-46 in a race to 50, Lewis scored back-to-back baskets to lead his team to the championship. He finished with 21 points in front of his former home crowd while Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf added 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Cuttino Mobley had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the loss, but his 5-of-20 from the field was part of a 31.4 percent shooting night for Power, which likely contributed to the narrow defeat.

The second semifinal featured an upset-minded Ghost Ballers taking on the undefeated Trilogy. Mike Bibby and Ricky Davis helped the No. 4 seed to a 25-17 lead at halftime and as much as a nine-point lead in the second half.

However, Trilogy turned it on with an 18-2 run to close out the 50-39 win.

Rashad McCants was just 5-of-15 from the field and 1-of-7 from three, but he still had 19 points and 10 rebounds while leading his team to a championship.

The first two games of the day featured teams out of the playoffs but still trying to end their year on a high note. This led to a pair of extremely competitive battles decided on the final few plays.

The Ball Hogs kicked off the action with a 52-46 win over the Killer 3s despite a huge day from Stephen Jackson. Kevin Pelton of ESPN described the forward's play:

He finished with 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting, but it wasn't enough to beat the Ball Hogs, who were led by 21 points from Derrick Byars.

Al Thornton was the star for 3's Company as the Allen Iverson-coached team earned a 51-48 win over Tri State. Andre Owens also added 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the win while Lee Nailon's 18 points and 11 rebounds weren't enough to help Tri State.

In between these contests, fans were treated to a Sir Mix-A-Lot show and some hometown favorites showing off their athleticism:

There are now just two Big3 games left in 2017, the battle for third place and the first-ever championship game set for Saturday night.

Trilogy and 3 Headed Monsters have been the best teams in the league this year, and they should create an exciting battle in Las Vegas the night of the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight.

