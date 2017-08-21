Little League World Series 2017: Monday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Prediction

Associated Press

Four elimination games are scheduled for Monday as the Little League World Series has reached the critical stage.

Two international games are on tap as well as two games involving American teams. The four teams that win will remain alive and have a chance to win the Little League World Series, but the losers will conclude their games at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

A fifth game between Europe-Africa representative from Emilia, Italy and the Great Lakes entry from Grosse Pointe, Michigan, will precede the elimination games. Both of those teams are 0-2 and have already been ousted from championship considerations. Emilia and Grosse Pointe will meet at Lamade Stadium at 11 a.m. ET, and the game will be televised by ESPN.

Seoul, South Korea, which represents Asia-Pacific in the international bracket, will meet Mexican representative Reynosa. Those teams will play at Volunteer Stadium at 1 p.m., and that game will also be televised by ESPN. Seoul and Reynosa are both 1-1 in the tournament.

The other international game has the Caribbean team from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic take on Maracaibo, Venezuela, the Latin American representative. Both 1-1 teams will play at Volunteer Stadium at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

The first elimination game on the American side of the bracket involves Mid-Atlantic representative Jackson, New Jersey, and West champion Rancho Santa Margarita, California, at Lamade Stadium at 3 p.m. That game will be televised by ESPN, and both teams have 1-1 records.

Jackson lost its first game of the tournament but rebounded with a 15-5 win over Great Lakes. Chris Cartnick had three hits and six runs batted in that victory.

Rancho Santa Margarita registered a 9-0 victory over Northwest representative Walla Walla, Washington, in its opener before losing 16-0 to Southeast champion Greenville, North Carolina. Joey Gray had two hits and five RBI for the California team in its victory, and Bobby Gray pitched 5.1 innings for the win.

The other American elimination game involves the New England representative from Fairfield, Connecticut, (1-1) and Walla Walla. That game will be played at Lamade Stadium at 8 p.m. and televised by ESPN2.

Fairfield earned a 7-6 victory over Jackson, New Jersey, in its Little League World Series opener as Ethan Righter, Matthew Vivona and Tyler Bauer had three hits for the victors. Fairfield also lost to Southwest representative Lufkin, Texas.

While Walla Walla lost its opener, the team came back to beat Great Lakes, 4-3. Caiden Thomsen had three hits in the victory, while Andrew Hall pitched six innings to gain the complete-game victory.

Predictions

Jackson is a well-balanced team capable of getting excellent pitching and timely hitting. Cartnick has been Jackson's big hitter, and look for the New Jersey team to get the edge on Rancho Santa Margarita and advance in the tournament.

Fairfield seems to have a stronger team than Walla Walla and will likely gain an advantage. Fairfield demonstrated quite a bit of depth in its victory as Righter, Vivona and Bauer are all solid hitters. Walla Walla was competitive against Great Lakes, but Fairfield appears to be a stronger team.

Look for Fairfield to get the win on Monday.

On the international side, Seoul and Latin America will survive and advance in the tournament.