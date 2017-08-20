La Liga Table 2017: Sunday's Week 1 Results and Updated Standings

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

Real Madrid and Barcelona both won their first La Liga matches of the new season on Sunday to go first and second, respectively, in the table after Week 1.

Titleholders Real beat Deportivo La Coruna 3-0 at the Estadio Riazor, despite being without suspended talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and seeing skipper Sergio Ramos sent off in stoppage time, after Barca had won 2-0 against Real Betis at the Camp Nou.

Goals from Gareth Bale, Casemiro and Toni Kroos proved enough for Los Blancos, while an own goal by Alin Tosca and a finish from Sergi Roberto condemned Betis in Barcelona.

The day began with Athletic Bilbao being held to a 0-0 draw at home by Getafe. Bilbao struggled in their first league game under new manager Jose Angel Ziganda, despite Getafe being reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute.

The champions took just 20 minutes to go in front in Deportivo when Bale tapped in from close range after a Luka Modric shot. The Welshman has made a habit of getting Los Merengues off the mark in the Spanish top flight in recent seasons, per Sky Sports Statto:

Real needed seven more minutes to double their advantage. However when it came, the second goal proved more than worth the wait.

Casemiro was the recipient of a wonderfully slick team move, a labyrinth exchange of passes detailed by OptaJose:

Los Blancos were coasting headed into the break, but centre-back Sergio Ramos endured an eventful second half. First, the Spain international escaped punishment after shoving Depor defender Fabian Schar in the face, then he cleared the ball off the line following a Florin Andone header.

Real made the most of their good fortune when Bale supplied the pass for Kroos to stroke into the net for a three-goal lead.

Keylor Navas then preserved the clean sheet by saving a spot-kick from Andone after Dani Carvajal had conceded the penalty. There was still time for Ramos to be dismissed after his second booking.

Real clicked into gear quickly, but Barca started slowly in their first match.

They missed the influence provided in the final third by Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record £198 million fee earlier this summer, as well as injured striker Luis Suarez.

Without them, there was greater onus on Lionel Messi to carry the load for new manager Ernesto Valverde. Andrew Gaffney of Yahoo Sport UK underlined the challenge facing Messi:

Barca's sluggish approach play struggled to break Betis down until a Gerard Deulofeu cross was turned into his own net by Tosca. Three minutes later, another Deulofeu cross allowed Roberto to double the lead before the break.

Meanwhile, Messi was left frustrated after striking the woodwork three times. In the end, the gifted No. 10 failed to score a league goal at home for this first time this calendar year, according to Sky Sports Statto.

Messi and Barca hardly clicked, but they did at least avoid making a tough start to the season worse. Even so, the Blaugrana will need to show more if they are going to keep pace with Real this season.

Bilbao couldn't take advantage of Alvaro Jimenez receiving a second yellow card. The 10 men stayed strong, but there was little in the way of inspiration from Ziganda's side, despite the presence of wingers Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain.

What slowed Bilbao was not having the physical presence of Aritz Aduriz to aim for, with the centre-forward left on the bench until just after the hour mark.

Ultimately, Bilbao had goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to thank for preserving the point. The 22-year-old stopper earned special praise from ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan for his contribution:

Ziganda must work hard to strike the right balance in attack as Bilbao continue to adapt to life without Valverde.

At the top, Real have laid down a marker after winning by three goals away from home without star man Ronaldo in the lineup. Last season's champions still look like the class of the division.