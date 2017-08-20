Little League World Series 2017: Sunday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

It was a battle of the unbeatens Sunday at the 2017 Little League World Series.

Canada vs. Latin America and Asia Pacific vs. Japan were the two games scheduled on the international bracket, while New England vs. Southwest and Southeast vs. West were on the slate for the U.S. teams. Losers of those contests have to play again Monday in elimination games, while the winners earn a much-deserved break until Wednesday.

Here is a look at how each of the games played out.

Canada 7, Latin America 3

Canada rocked Latin America's pitching early and never looked back, scoring all seven of its runs in the first three innings on its way to a 7-3 win.

Latin America starter Dario Cardozo lasted just 0.1 innings before giving up three runs, and Juan Faria did not fare much better. After getting Latin America out of the first inning, Faria proceeded to give up four runs over his next 1.1 innings of work.

Canada's Reid Hefflick hit a three-run home run in the first as part of a 2-for-4 day. Nathaniel Factor went deep in the third on another three-run shot off Faria. Robert Orr drove Canada's other run in with a second-inning double.

Hefflick's homer helped his own cause on the mound, as he gave up three runs (two earned) over 3.2 innings pitched. He struck out seven Latin America batters and only made one mistake, a first-inning pitch Jonney Rosario took over the left field fence to make the score 3-2.

Reece Usselman came on with two outs in the fourth inning to finish things out, giving up just one run over 2.1 innings of work.

Latin America will now play the Caribbean in Monday's set of elimination games.

Southwest 6, New England 3

Southwest advanced with a little late-inning magic Sunday, getting two runs in the fourth inning to break a 3-3 tie on its way to a 6-3 win over New England.

Malcolm Deason's RBI single off New England pitcher Michael Iannazzo put Southwest ahead for good. Chandler Spencer scored later in the inning on a wild pitch.



Christian Mumphery hit his second of two home runs in the fifth to round out the scoring for Southwest. Mumphery went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs, tying the game in the bottom of the second with a two-run shot.

Spencer and Collin Ross also both finished with multi-hit games. Ross went 2-for-3, drove in a run at the plate and went all six innings on the mound, with only one of his three runs allowed in the second inning being earned. He struck out eight New England batters.

Aidan Rivera was responsible for Ross' lone mistake, hitting a solo home run in the second. Iannazzo gave up five runs over four innings of work.

New England will play Northwest during Monday's elimination round.