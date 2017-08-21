Madden 18: NFL Player Ratings and Final Preview Before Release Date

Omar Vega/Associated Press

Madden 18, the lone NFL game on the market, isn't holding back this year.

EA Sports sits in an advantageous position as the lone player on the block, yet the solo status means heightened expectations. The team has responded in kind, this year taking things a step further by getting emotional in a Long shot story mode, bringing back oft-requested features like co-op and using the entire package as a way to help players learn about the game itself.

The idea is to appeal to as many fans as possible while providing a fun, if not educating experience about what players see on the screen and during actual games. Here's a final preview of what's to come when the game drops on August 25.

Player Ratings

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots, 99

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers, 98

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers, 97

David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals, 94

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons, 98

Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, 97

Marshal Yanda, T, Baltimore Ravens, 96

Zack Martin, T, Dallas Cowboys, 95

Chris Harris Jr., CB, Denver Broncos, 94

Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos, 99

Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers, 98

Kam Chancellor, S, Seattle Seahawks, 95

Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns, 83

O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 82

Jamal Adams, S, New York Jets, 81

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers, 81

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, 81

The above is a sampling of player ratings from Madden 18, with the full list available at EASports.com.

Fans of various teams might nitpick about overall numbers here and there, but the amount of work and variety of areas actually rated for each player in the league is staggering. And the exclusivity of the 99 rating going to players like New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is a positive trend.

Either way, squabbles over the ratings out of the box fall flat—as usual, the ratings will adjust by the week to reflect real-life changes on the field. These are a baseline for the developers to work with as the season progresses.

Final Preview

The theme of accessibility and learning permeates throughout Madden 18.

As far as accessibility goes, this year's game adds a new wrinkle called play styles. Players pick one upon booting up the game and can change it whenever they want. The styles are arcade, simulation and competitive, with each doing exactly what they sound like. Arcade is relaxed, simulation will have an anything-can-happen feel just like a real broadcast and competitive boils down to sheer skill of the players.

It's a nice change of pace for Madden, as the developers understand they have different styles of players within their gigantic audience. EA Sports also seems to understand the more players learn the game, the better.

Madden 18 has a robust skill trainer mode and the Long shot story mode features developments that have players learning alongside quarterback prospect Devin Wade as he attempts to make a return to football by getting drafted. Said learning occurs through meeting and drilling with coaches, from breaking down film to working through progressions.

Long shot is the biggest new feature to the annual series, and the learning aspect of it is built into a superb story. While a short, digestible narrative, it cuts through arcs fans would see on a television show or at a movie theatre with some great award-winning actors turning in strong performances.

If Long shot is the biggest new detail, MUT Squads isn't far behind. Ultimate Team has exploded in popularity over the years, as collecting cards and building a juggernaut of a team is not only a great feeling, but a fun new way to tackle the head-to-head experience online.

Only now EA Sports has responded to requests for co-op play, giving players MUT Squads. There, three players join up, form the best possible team by combining cards and play defined roles over the course of an online encounter with another three-player squad.

While all of the new stuff sounds great, Madden 18 isn't a slouch when it comes to improving the solid base gameplay. Wide receivers have new options at the line of scrimmage that can help them break free of press coverage. The new detail sure to have the most positive reception is a change for defensive backs, as players now have various button prompts addressing how they want to play the ball while it is in the air.

Elsewhere in the gameplay department, EA Sports has attempted to reinvent the passing game again, this time with target passing. After pulling a trigger while playing as the quarterback, players can actually control and move a cone anywhere on the field to sling passes with precision usually out of control of the player after he or she presses the button.

Madden 18 feels like it has more new features than in past years, though it's not a quantity-over-quality approach by any means. This year is all about fan service, with some of the most oft-requested details finally making it to store shelves.

Information courtesy of EASports.com unless otherwise specified.