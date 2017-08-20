Conor McGregor Gives Boxing Critique of Canelo, Gennady Golovkin, Manny Pacquiao

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor, boxing analyst.

Just throw it on the pile of talents and career options for the Irish MMA champion. There is no shortage of these options. He doesn't need this options, he just has them. The success is almost overwhelming.

As McGregor heads into Saturday's boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, it seems he is already towering over a second sport as well.

While holding court with a lucky band of reporters recently, per a Saturday report from Alexander Lee of MMA Fighting, McGregor offered free advice to some of the sport's top stars. And if we know anything about McGregor, we know how wise they would be to heed that advice.

First up in the free workshop—none of these other boxers were there, by the way—was Canelo Alvarez, current Ring magazine middleweight champion. Also in his sights was Gennady Golovkin, the fearsome knockout artist who happens to be facing Alvarez in September.

"Who else is in today’s game? Canelo and Golovkin,” McGregor said. “I’m not really too much of a fan of either of those. I think Canelo’s a little bit stuck, a little bit flat on his feet. When I watch footage of him, I see him just getting peppered, he has no feet under him.

"Golovkin I think came to camp for this preparation badly out of shape. I’m looking at him badly out of shape up in Big Bear [California] and I just see a drained individual."

Perhaps the fighter who came out the worst in McGregor's breakdown was Manny Pacquiao, the past-his-prime Filipino who just lost an upset bout to virtual unknown Jeff Horn.

"Pacquiao wouldn’t be a bad [matchup] because he has a name,” McGregor said. “Look what happened to him in that last fight. He got mauled. He got absolutely mauled in that fight. People were crying ‘big robbery,’ I didn’t see no robbery in that fight. I saw a man that just got mauled in a fight."

Sorry, guys. Looks like none of you will be enjoying a red undergarment night anytime soon.

“None of those names interest me at this present time," McGregor said. "Like I said, I’m facing the god of boxing at the moment. [Mayweather] is supposedly the God of boxing and he could have stayed the God, he could have rode off 49-0. Instead, now I am here, and now I am the God of boxing.”

Any questions? I didn't think so.

By the way, was there anyone who gained McGregor's favor during the course of this discussion? Rejoice, Vasyl Lomachenko, Guillermo Rigondeaux and Gervonta Davis. You made the cut.

McGregor puts his skills to the test August 26 against Mayweather in Las Vegas.