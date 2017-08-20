Manny Machado Joined 3 Orioles Players to Have Multiple 3-Homer Games

Manny Machado Joined 3 Orioles Players to Have Multiple 3-Homer GamesAugust 20, 2017
Fact: Manny Machado hit three home runs in the Baltimore Orioles' 9-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night, his second such game in his career. He joins Boog Powell, Eddie Murray, Goose Goslin and Chris Davis as the only players in franchise history to have multiple three-homer games.
