    Manny Machado Joined 3 Orioles Players to Have Multiple 3-Homer Games

    Daily FactsBleacher ReportAugust 20, 2017

    Getty

    Fact: Manny Machado hit three home runs in the Baltimore Orioles' 9-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night, his second such game in his career. He joins Boog Powell, Eddie Murray, Goose Goslin and Chris Davis as the only players in franchise history to have multiple three-homer games. 

    Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day

    Source: B/R Insights

