Marcos Alonso Spoils Tottenham's 1st Wembley Premier League Match vs. Chelsea

Defending Premier League champions Chelsea grabbed their first win of the 2017-18 campaign on Sunday, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 thanks to a brace from Marcos Alonso.

Alonso gave the visitors the lead with a phenomenal free-kick, but Spurs improved as the first half wore on and came close to tying things up. The second half was balanced, and Michy Batshuayi equalised with an unfortunate own goal, but Alonso doubled his tally to earn his side three points.

Here's a look at the two teams that started the match:

Alvaro Morata nearly gave his team the lead after just five minutes but somehow missed the target from just a few yards out, prompting immediate hilarity on social media. Joe.co.uk joined in on the fun:

On the other side of the pitch, Thibaut Courtois needed two tries to deny Harry Kane.

Hugo Lloris nearly made a mistake on a clearance that led to a chance, while Dele Alli was unable to punish a similar error from Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea were marginally the better side in the early part of the first half, and Alonso gave the visitors the lead in spectacular fashion, putting a free-kick straight into the top bin.

Per MailOnline Sport, the full-back has made plenty of contributions in front of goal for his club:

Kane went close to an equaliser, but Courtois was up for the challenge. Minutes later, the England international fired wide.

Spurs ended the half on top but were unlucky with their finishing, as a Christian Eriksen free-kick flew wide, Alli hit the post, and both Kane and Victor Wanyama could not get past Courtois. ESPN FC's Dan Kilpatrick was disappointed with the half-time score:

There was controversy early in the second half, as Jan Vertonghen received a yellow card for a foul on Victor Moses, with plenty of fans calling for a red instead.

Spurs put plenty of pressure on the Chelsea defence, but the momentum of the end of the first half seemed to have gone, with chances not coming as quickly. Alli appealed for a penalty after Christensen seemed to handle the ball, but the official didn't budge.

Substitute Son Heung-min made an immediate impact by creating a chance for Wanyama with 20 minutes left to play, while Moses failed to put the game away on the counter. HLN's Kristof Terreur noted manager Antonio Conte used an odd tactic on the Chelsea sidelines:

Willian went agonisingly close to doubling the lead, hitting the post, and the Blues would come to rue their misses. Substitute Batshuayi, who came on for Morata, aimed an unfortunate header into his own goal with less than 10 minutes to play.

Bleacher Report's Karl Matchett had to crack a joke at the Belgian's expense:

But the Blues soon reclaimed the lead thanks to a second goal from Alonso, who beat Lloris with a shot the Frenchman really should have saved.

Despite some late pressure from the hosts, Chelsea held on for the win, handing Spurs their first home loss of the season. Last year, at the old White Hart Lane stadium, the team was unbeaten at home.