Clippers Reportedly Offer GM Position to Thunder's Michael Winger

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly offered their vacant general manager position to Oklahoma City Thunder executive Michael Winger.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news, noting the deal could be finalized "soon."

Winger, 37, is currently an assistant general manager to Sam Presti in Oklahoma City. He's spent the last seven years with the franchise.

The Clippers have restructured their front office this offseason after coach Doc Rivers relinquished his basketball operations duties. Lawrence Frank has taken over Rivers' former position as president of basketball operations. Frank previously served as an assistant coach and vice president of basketball operations under Rivers, along with his history as an NBA head coach.

While Frank and Rivers bring scouting and coaching experience to the front office, Winger will likely be tasked with handling most of the cap and contractual duties. Winger is known as a strong cap mind who helped the Thunder creatively structure Nick Collison's 2010 extension with the franchise, which lowered his cap hold from $13 million one season to $3 million the next.

The Clippers have struggled with identifying talent and have had a bloated cap sheet for most of Rivers' tenure. Hiring a more experienced contractual mind should allow them a smarter outlook going forward, even in the post-Chris Paul era.