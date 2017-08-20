WWE SummerSlam 2017 Matches: Best Finish for AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens and More

0 of 13

Credit: WWE.com

The second-most significant pay-per-view of the WWE schedule is upon us, as Raw and SmackDown Live present SummerSlam, live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday.

The event is headlined by Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship defense, Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE title opportunity and John Cena's return to the SummerSlam stage.

More important for the immediate future is not the star power at the top of the card but, rather, the finishes to the matches.

A bad ending can sink a feud or ruin a star's reputation. A great one can create excitement and energy for a program it otherwise may not have had.

Unsatisfactory outcomes derail a pay-per-view's momentum, while strong ones lead to a successful show.

These finishes will help lead SummerSlam in the right direction and set up its top stars for success beyond Sunday's WWE Network broadcast.