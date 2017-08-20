WWE SummerSlam 2017: Biggest Unanswered Questions Going into Event

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

We're finally here. Sunday night, the WWE Superstars will partake in the second-biggest pay-per-view of the year. Settle in, because this is shaping up to be long as hell—13 matches in all, including the pre-show. The main show starts at 7 p.m. ET, but the pre-show, which will have three matches on it, starts at 5 p.m. ET. Assuming it wraps up around 11 p.m. ET, that's six hours of sports entertainment to feast on.

There are so many storylines that could end Sunday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and so many new ones that could spring up Monday on Raw. Whose career is getting made? Whose career is getting flushed? And what's the deal with the pyro?

Here are the biggest unanswered questions heading into the biggest party of the summer.