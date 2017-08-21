Stock Up, Stock Down After Oakland Raiders' 2nd Preseason Game

Stock Up, Stock Down After Oakland Raiders' 2nd Preseason GameAugust 21, 2017
It's not the loss that stings Oakland Raiders fans—it's the fashion in which the team fell in a 24-21 contest with the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.
In the postgame press conference, head coach Jack Del Rio acknowledged there was poor execution on defense. And the unit must improve its play before the regular-season opener on September 10.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff started the game with a flawless drive. He completed all four of his pass attempts and capped the series with a touchdown. Los Angeles installed a new offensive system with head coach Sean McVay and his coordinator Matt LaFleur during the offseason. The offense also features new primary weapons at wide receiver and tight end.
The Raiders defense, which carried over several familiar faces, struggled against the Rams' developing offense. Despite preaching communication throughout the offseason, there's still more work to do.
Aside from one turnover, the Raiders offense came out sharp. Quarterback Derek Carr, coming off a broken fibula, didn't lose his luster. Tight ends became the focal point as pass-catchers on the first drive.
In Week 3 of the preseason, when starters usually take the most snaps among all four exhibition games, fans and coaches will judge the defense with critical eyes.
Before looking ahead to that meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, we'll go through the players who raised or hurt their stocks during Week 2 of the preseason.
David Sharpe: Stock Up
Offensive tackle David Sharpe's performance will go unnoticed because he's in the trenches battling on every snap without a pass thrown his way or a carry on the stat sheet. However, he entered the game early to replace Marshall Newhouse on the left side and didn't allow any quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus.
Initially, the coaching staff utilized Newhouse as the replacement for Donald Penn, who's holding out for a new contract. On Saturday, the rookie fourth-rounder took the spotlight as the best perimeter protector across the Raiders offensive line.
Don't take Sharpe's performance as leverage to lure Penn back to action. The Raiders need their Pro Bowl left tackle on the field and in the locker room as a mentor to the younger players at the position.
Nonetheless, Sharpe could see extensive work on the left side going forward, assuming Penn continues to hold out.
T.J. Carrie: Stock Down
After a solid training camp, cornerback T.J. Carrie fell flat against Rams rookie wideout Cooper Kupp. When going short, deep or on third down, the Eastern Washington product dominated his matchup with the fourth-year defensive back in coverage.
Goff established an early rhythm with Kupp. Carrie couldn't find the angle to break on the rookie's routes and disrupt the connection. The third-round pick finished with six receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Carrie's poor performance raises a red flag for the Raiders secondary with only two exhibition games left. Fellow cornerback Sean Smith will soon go through a legal battle on a felony assault charge, per TMZ Sports. Rookie Gareon Conley hasn't practiced since mandatory minicamp in June.
Who is fit to play on the perimeter within the Raiders secondary? The coaching staff will hope to see a bounce-back performance for Carrie and Conley back in action. According to Del Rio's postgame remarks, the Raiders will allow Smith's legal situation to run its course.
Lee Smith: Stock Up
Usually known for his exceptional in-line blocking, tight end Lee Smith vouched for more pass targets with a solid receiving performance on Saturday. He converted both his targets into receptions and one touchdown on the team's first offensive drive.
Defenders may have to cover Smith when he's running routes in the regular season. The Raiders have focused on involving tight ends in the passing attack, and the seventh-year pro isn't exempt.
Two catches for 25 yards doesn't necessarily move the needle on a typical game day, but it's encouraging for Carr to know he can go to the 29-year-old tight end in the passing attack when necessary. Who knows, maybe we'll see Jared Cook and Smith in two-tight end sets on occasion.
Smith took a pay cut during the offseason, per Field Yates of ESPN, and continues to show he's a team player willing to do whatever the coaching staff asks to help elevate this offense.
Shilique Calhoun: Stock Down
It's frustrating to tune into a Raiders preseason game and go through its entirety without hearing No. 91 called for a stop. Similar to the first exhibition game, Shilique Calhoun went ghost on Saturday.
During the offseason, the Michigan State product added bulk, per Jimmy Durkin of The Athletic, but he's often seen locked into a block. He must sharpen his hand technique, which would allow him to disengage and latch on to a ball-carrier or apply pressure on the edge.
On the collegiate level, Calhoun relentlessly tracked down quarterbacks and racked up 27 sacks through four years on campus. Unfortunately, he's yet to show a trace of his pass-rushing prowess with the pros.
The Raiders won't consider cutting a third-round pick after 10 games going into his second year, but he's going to lose significant snaps on defense without a decent performance during the preseason. Calhoun looks set to be a fixture on special teams for the upcoming season.
James Cowser: Stock Up
On the opposite side of the spectrum, James Cowser has shown improvement through his second offseason with the team. Essentially, he plays the same hybrid pass-rusher-linebacker role as Calhoun, but the Southern Utah product continues to capitalize on his opportunities.
Cowser logged three tackles, one for a loss, and broke up a pass against the Rams. His noteworthy performance should help him secure a spot on the 53-man roster.
The second-year pro can rush the passer off the edge, track ball-carriers on the run with his instincts and drop into coverage to defend short passes. The Raiders need Cowser's versatility within the front seven. He's on a trajectory for a significant leap during his sophomore season.
Similar to Calhoun, Cowser earned a reputation as a primary pass-rusher, but he's adjusted a lot better to expanded responsibilities as a hybrid linebacker in Oakland.
EJ Manuel: Stock Down
Quarterback Connor Cook couldn't drive the offense downfield for a game-winning score, but he completed six consecutive passes and looked far more impressive than EJ Manuel during Oakland's second preseason game.
The backup quarterback competition looks even when judging exhibition performances. Manuel outplayed Cook against the Arizona Cardinals, but the second-year signal-caller outperformed the veteran on Saturday.
Manuel only completed three passes and failed to find a favorite target or a rhythm. Cook established a rapport with rookie wide receiver Keon Hatcher and tossed a well-placed ball to wideout Johnny Holton for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The seesaw battle between Cook and Manuel will likely come down to the fourth preseason game, during which the two passers should each play an entire half. Nonetheless, the Raiders will probably keep both quarterbacks to back up Carr for the upcoming campaign.
Shalom Luani: Stock Up
The Raiders seventh-rounder didn't leap for an interception, but it was good to see his physicality on the field during Saturday's game. Shalom Luani made stops on open-field tackles and jarred a defender with a thunderous block on a punt return.
Keith McGill doesn't have a timetable to return because of a Jones fracture, but the Raiders may not miss him too much. After April's draft, general manager Reggie McKenzie called Luani a "football-playing Jesse," and we're seeing what he meant on the field.
The Raiders have spaces to fill on special teams, but Luani could see snaps on defense with his ball-tracking instincts. Ironically, he's the safety taking the field for significant reps while second-rounder Obi Melifonwu's debut remains on hold.
On the surface, Luani doesn't have the natural athleticism or potential of Melifonwu, but on-field experience outweighs hypothetical ability. The Washington State product may surprise some fans as a significant contributor in the secondary during the upcoming season.