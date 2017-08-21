Stock Up, Stock Down After Oakland Raiders' 2nd Preseason Game

0 of 7

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It's not the loss that stings Oakland Raiders fans—it's the fashion in which the team fell in a 24-21 contest with the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

In the postgame press conference, head coach Jack Del Rio acknowledged there was poor execution on defense. And the unit must improve its play before the regular-season opener on September 10.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff started the game with a flawless drive. He completed all four of his pass attempts and capped the series with a touchdown. Los Angeles installed a new offensive system with head coach Sean McVay and his coordinator Matt LaFleur during the offseason. The offense also features new primary weapons at wide receiver and tight end.

The Raiders defense, which carried over several familiar faces, struggled against the Rams' developing offense. Despite preaching communication throughout the offseason, there's still more work to do.

Aside from one turnover, the Raiders offense came out sharp. Quarterback Derek Carr, coming off a broken fibula, didn't lose his luster. Tight ends became the focal point as pass-catchers on the first drive.

In Week 3 of the preseason, when starters usually take the most snaps among all four exhibition games, fans and coaches will judge the defense with critical eyes.

Before looking ahead to that meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, we'll go through the players who raised or hurt their stocks during Week 2 of the preseason.