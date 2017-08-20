Preseason College Football Rankings 2017: Release Time for Top 25 Standings

Michael Chang/Getty Images

The Clemson Tigers may have defeated Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship earlier this year, but that doesn't necessarily mean they will be the AP's preseason No. 1 in its latest poll.

Sure, the Crimson Tide were beaten because of the last-second heroics from former Heisman Trophy candidate Deshaun Watson, but he's playing for the Houston Texans now. Some of Clemson's other most talented players from a year ago are also now with NFL teams.

As for Alabama, they have Jalen Hurts returning under center—even though there could be some competition from freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of Hawaii—and yet another recruiting class littered with five-star talent, not to mention the return of Bo Scarbrough, who exited the championship game with an injury last season.

Ralph D. Russo, an AP college football writer, said via Twitter that the AP poll will be released Monday at noon ET.

But for now, it's time for predictions.

Top-3 Prediction

1. Alabama

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Alabama may have lost the likes of O.J. Howard, an offensive powerhouse at the tight end position, but it has retooled its roster with some of the nation's most talented incoming freshmen, just like it always does.

And coming in to compete with Scarbrough for touches at the running back position will be freshman sensation Najee Harris, who has drawn comparisons to Adrian Peterson.

Harris was rated the No. 2 overall prospect in 247Sports' rankings. His 7,948 career yards are the fourth-most in California prep history, and the hype surrounding him is justified.

When Scarbrough went down in last year's championship game, so too did the Crimson Tide.

Scarbrough ran 364 yards and put up six touchdowns in Alabama's final three games and went on to rack up a 180-yard performance in the semifinal game against the Washington Huskies.

There may be some questions surrounding their defense, but depth at the running back position was desperately needed last year. This season, that won't be a problem.

2. Ohio State

G-Jun Yam/Associated Press

I don't usually tend to reward teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes in the preseason, but they are returning a strong team on both sides of the ball.

Say what you want about strength of schedule or playing in conference championship games. The Buckeyes are a threat to Alabama as the best team in college football beyond having a great head coach in Urban Meyer.

But while I remain high on Ohio State's chances this season, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. sounded off on the Buckeyes with a confusing statement on ESPN Radio (h/t Patrick Murphy of 247Sports):

"I don't love Ohio State this year but I don't love anybody. I don't really love any team. I don't think there's any dominant teams in college football. Ohio State, they still may win a lot of games just because of the schedule and what's out there. Ohio State's got some question's, there's no doubt about it. But Barrett seems like he's going to be primed for a huge season and he's going to put up big numbers and maybe win a Heisman Trophy."

It's not every day a team can win a lot of games, have a Heisman Trophy candidate and still not be a favorite to go all the way in college football. Alas, this is the world we live in. Ohio State are for real and will be in the College Football Playoff this season.

3. Clemson

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Clemson lost a lot of talent to the NFL draft and graduation, but it is looking to retool this upcoming season under the tutelage of Dabo Swinney, and who could doubt the team? After all, the Tigers did take down Alabama on college football's biggest stage.

The defending champion typically gets respect in the AP's preseason rankings, but losing Watson is a big blow, even if he wasn't the first quarterback taken in the NFL draft. But more than just having to rebuild their roster, the Tigers also have to deal with an even more competitive conference in the ACC.

With emerging teams such as Florida State and Louisville, who will be returning the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Lamar Jackson, the path to the College Football Playoff isn't as simple as winning 11 or 12 games anymore.

Clemson should still be rated highly going into the new season, but it's hard to predict how the offense will look without its most dynamic playmakers from a year ago in Watson and wideout Mike Williams.

All stats courtesy of ESPN.com unless otherwise noted.