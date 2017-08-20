Little League World Series 2017: Sunday Schedule, TV Info, Bracket Predictions

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The 2017 Little League World Series is starting to really shape after Saturday's first round of elimination games that saw some teams go home, while others solidified themselves as bonafide contenders.

Let's take a quick look at all the action that took place on Saturday:

Saturday (Aug. 19) Schedule

Mid-Atlantic defeated Great Lakes, 15-5

Northwest defeated Midwest, 4-3

Mexico defeated Europe-Africa, 13-0

Caribbean defeated Australia, 8-7

With elimination on the line, every at-bat, every pitch and every inning matters. It's win-or-go-home time for the rest of the field in the Little League World Series.

Sunday's slate of games features the best teams remaining in the Little League World Series. Here's all the information you'll need to know ahead of time.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Game 13: Latin America vs. Canada, 1 p.m. (ESPN, WatchESPN)

Game 14: New England vs. Southwest, 3 p.m. (ESPN, WatchESPN)

Game 15: Japan vs. Asia-Pacific, 6 p.m. (ABC, WatchESPN)

Game 16: West vs. Southeast, 8 p.m. (ESPN, WatchESPN)

Predictions

Canada are coming off an impressive 12-2 victory over the Europe-Africa representative. But the White Rock-South Surrey Little League team from up north will be taking on a fiercely competitive side of Luz-Maracaibo Little League side from the Latin America region.

The Mexican side put the beat-down on the same Europe-Africa region representative that Canada played previously on Saturday, beating the Italian side 13-0. Canada looked strong against the Italian side, but they are nowhere near as consistent as Luz-Maracaibo. Look for the Latin American side to win in blowout fashion.

In the second game of the afternoon's slate of games, New England will take on the Lufkin Little League team representing the Southwest region.

New England have been flying under the radar, coming off an exciting 7-6 victory over the Mid-Atlantic region representative. But they'll be facing off against a Lufkin side that doesn't give up very easily, especially since they're coming off a 5-1 victory over Great Lakes. New England will do their best to keep this game competitive, but Lufkin are just too good. This one won't be close.

Tokyo Kitasuna of the Japan region vs. Seoul West of the Asia-Pacific region is the game of the tournament. Mark my words.

Whoever wins this game will be the favorite moving forward, without a doubt. Tokyo Kitasuna are coming off an impressive 8-0 shutout win over Australia, while Seoul West took care of business against the Caribbean region representative, 10-1. This game is hard to predict, but watch out for the Japanese side to seal the deal in a high-scoring, hotly contested game.

In Sunday's nightcap, the West region representative, Santa Margarita, will take on North State's Little League side of the Southeast region.

Santa Margarita are coming off a 9-0 victory over the Northwest region representative, while North State are riding high after a 6-0 victory over the Midwest region. Santa Margarita are the more dangerous side, but watch out for North State in the day's only upset.