Stock Up, Stock Down After Dallas Cowboys' 3rd Preseason Game

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

It was another clunker of a night for not only Kellen Moore but the entire offense when he was on the field.

There was a noticeable difference in the intensity and the pace of the offense when Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush were on the field compared to when Moore led the offense.

Let's start with Moore's individual performance: He completed just 10 of 21 passes for 131 yards. That brings his preseason total to 30 of 55 (54.5 percent completion percentage) for 382 with one touchdown and one interception. That's a total passer rating of just 74.9. Unfortunately, stats don't tell the whole story with Moore.

His arm strength just isn't good enough to be a capable backup in the NFL. On numerous throws, he bounced the ball to the receiver on what would have been an easy first down for most quarterbacks.

He doesn't have the athleticism to make plays outside of the pocket, and he's severely limited in terms of the type of throws he can make. Moore also lost a fumble on Saturday night that led to an easy defensive touchdown for the Colts.

To make matters worse, he isn't managing the offense well, either. In the last 14 drives led by Moore in the preseason, the Cowboys have failed to score a touchdown and have managed just six total points. The offense just completely bogs down when the 28-year-old enters the game.

He's still likely to be the team's No. 2 quarterback because of his veteran presence and knowledge of the playbook, but the Cowboys are doing a disservice to themselves if they believe Moore is the best backup quarterback available.

The team would be in serious trouble if Prescott were to go down for any amount of time.