WWE NXT Results: Biggest Winners, Losers, Moments from TakeOver: Brooklyn III

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

A united and potentially unstoppable force invaded NXT Saturday night at TakeOver: Brooklyn III en route to recognition as the biggest set of winners from the event.

Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly attacked new tag team champions Sanity and left new NXT champion Drew McIntyre lying in a heap, establishing dominance and giving fans a hint of what is to come for the red-hot brand.

Other winners from the monumental night included Ember Moon, who enhanced her star despite losing the biggest match of her career, and Andrade Almas, whose victory over Johnny Gargano was the most significant of his NXT run.

Not so lucky was Hideo Itami, who suffered another major loss, and Roderick Strong, who did not appear on the broadcast.

Relive Saturday's show and delve deeper into why those Superstars earned the distinction they did with this recap of the latest installment in the TakeOver series.