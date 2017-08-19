Reggie Wayne Says It's Time for Colts to Trade for Capable Backup QB

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne is not happy with the team's depth at quarterback.

During the Colts' preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Wayne tweeted it's time for the team to add a more capable backup signal-caller:

Scott Tolzien was given the Colts' starting honors for the second straight preseason game. He didn't show much while playing most of the first half, going 10-of-14 for 70 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Andrew Luck, who has been Indianapolis' starting quarterback since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2012, is on the physically unable to perform list after having shoulder surgery in the offseason. He has also missed time in each of the past two seasons, including nine games in 2015, due to injuries.

In those 10 games without Luck, the Colts have gone a respectable 6-4. Five of those wins came with Matt Hasselbeck, who played for 17 seasons and made the Pro Bowl three times, under center two years ago.

Tolzien is a journeyman backup and played for the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers before joining the Colts in 2016. Stephen Morris is the team's third-string quarterback, and he's never appeared in an NFL game.