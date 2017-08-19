4-Star DE Prospect Charles Moore Commits to Mississippi St. over Georgia, Others

Photo credit: Scout.com.

Highly touted class of 2019 defensive end recruit Charles Moore announced Saturday that he has committed to play at Mississippi State.

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Moore said the following regarding his decision: "It actually is like family to me and I'm at home. After I got hurt they let my coaches know they they were there for me and that I still had a home that's loyalty. I'm very big on loyalty."

Per Scout.com, Moore is a 4-star recruit who ranks as the No. 23 overall player, No. 3 strong-side defensive end and No. 1 player at his position from the state of Mississippi in his class.

Moore also tweeted about his commitment:

Moore is a native of Louisville, Mississippi, and Scout lists him at 6'4" and 240 lbs. Although that may be considered somewhat light for a defensive end, he makes up for it with his speed and explosiveness off the edge.

His skill set was attractive to many top schools, but he chose Mississippi State over Georgia, Ole Miss and several other Southern-based programs.

Mississippi State finished below .500 for the first time since 2009 last year, as they went just 6-7. The Bulldogs have made a bowl game in seven consecutive seasons under head coach Dan Mullen, however.

The Bulldogs struggled mightily on defense in 2016 and ranked 93rd out of 128 teams in the nation in points allowed per game at 31.8.

While Moore won't provide help until the 2019 campaign, securing him and keeping him in the state of Mississippi is a positive sign for the Bulldogs in terms of turning things around on that side of the ball.