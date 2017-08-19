Ice Cube's Speech to Seahawks Included National Anthem Protest Advice

Amy Sussman/Associated Press

While visiting the Seattle Seahawks during a team meeting Saturday, Ice Cube gave advice regarding protesting during the national anthem.

According to TMZ Sports, the rapper and owner of the BIG3 basketball league supported those who decide to take part in anthem demonstrations.

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett is among the most notable players who have sat during the anthem throughout the preseason.

Anthem protests took center stage last preseason when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and current free agent Colin Kaepernick chose not to stand.

Bennett sat during the anthem prior to Friday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, and in a show of support, offensive lineman Justin Britt stood next to him and placed his hand on Bennett's shoulder.

Cornerback Jeremy Lane stood with his back turned to the field.

Bennett discussed the importance of Britt being there for him, per ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia:

"A very emotional moment to have that kind of solidarity from someone like Justin Britt, who's a known leader in our locker room, who's from a different part of America than me. But to be able to have that solidarity and to be able to have somebody who is behind me and know that it's someone that I really trust, and to see him put everything on the line to support one of his teammates, I thought that was a very special moment."

Several players across the league have followed suit, including former Seahawks and current Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, though he told head coach Jack Del Rio he's been doing that for years, per NFL.com.