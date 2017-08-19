Shawn Williams Carted Off vs. Chiefs with 'Serious' Arm Injury

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams had to be carted off against the Kansas City Chiefs during Saturday's preseason game with an apparent arm injury.

Per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website, Williams appeared to suffer a "serious arm or wrist injury" and had to be placed on a cart to get off the field.

The injury occurred during the first quarter against the Chiefs as Williams was trying to tackle running back Kareem Hunt.

Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper noted the shot captured on television cameras showed Williams' "arm bending awkwardly as he hit the ground."

A third-round pick in 2013, Williams became a full-time starter for the Bengals last season. He set career highs with 15 starts and three interceptions, and he tied his career high with five passes defensed in 2016.

If Williams is out for any length of time, Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis will likely turn to third-year safety Derron Smith as his starter. The team also has rookies Brandon Wilson and Cedric Thompson fighting for a roster spot who can see their role expanded.