Wyndham Championship 2017: Henrik Stenson Captures the Lead After Round 3

Henrik Stenson shot a four-under 66 to seize the solo lead in the third round of the 2017 Wyndham Championship on Saturday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

At 16 under for the tournament, Stenson leads Kevin Na, Ollie Schniederjans and Webb Simpson by one stroke each entering the final round:

Stenson is in search of his first win of 2017 after breaking through with an Open Championship victory last year.

The 41-year-old Swede was one shot behind Simpson and Ryan Armour after two rounds, and his steady play moved him to the top of the leaderboard.

Although Stenson had one major miscue with a double bogey on the par-three seventh, he was able to make up for it with eight birdies on the day.

Stenson got the job done with his putter throughout the round, including this lengthy birdie make on No. 14, courtesy of the PGA Tour on Twitter:

He birdied the 17th and parred No. 18 to move into a tie for first with Simpson, but a bogey by Simpson on the 17th broke the deadlock.

Simpson scuffled at times in shooting a two-under 68 on Saturday, but Armour fared even worse, as he dropped into a tie for 11th.

After shooting a 61 on Friday, Armour carded a two-over 72 in the third round and sits five strokes off the pace.

Schniederjans is among those in the hunt with Simpson just one shot behind Stenson, and he played his way into the mix with a four-under 66 on Saturday thanks largely to his quality work on the greens:

Na also came on strong with a five-under 65, and he was agonizingly close to ending the round in a tie for first with Stenson.

He narrowly missed holing a chip and will instead be forced to chase Stenson as his final-round playing partner Sunday:

Several other golfers are within striking distance of Stenson, but perhaps none is more interesting than Davis Love III.

The 53-year-old shot a three-under 67 on Saturday and is just three shots from the lead.

Love is a three-time winner of the Wyndham Championship, and he will make history if he manages to accomplish that feat for a fourth time, according to Justin Ray of GolfChannel.com:

With Love's son, Dru Love, also in the field, he could join an exclusive club that hasn't had a new member since 2003, per Teryn Schaefer of PGA Tour Live:

Also, a few golfers got momentum firmly on their side Saturday by shooting low rounds and playing their way into the conversation.

Richy Werenski is just three shots back after carding a six-under 64, and Jason Kokrak fired a seven-under 63 to best the field during the third round and get to 10 under for the tournament.