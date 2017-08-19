Cody Bellinger Suffers Ankle Injury During Dodgers vs. Tigers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers star rookie Cody Bellinger left Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning after suffering an apparent ankle injury.

According to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Bellinger rolled his ankle while making a catch in right field in the sixth inning.

Plunkett added that Bellinger was diagnosed with a mild right ankle sprain and is considered day-to-day.

Yasiel Puig pinch hit for Bellinger in the seventh with the game tied 0-0.

The 22-year-old Bellinger is in the midst of a spectacular season that should net him the National League Rookie of the Year award, as well as NL MVP consideration.

He is hitting .274 with 79 RBI, and his 34 home runs are second only to Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton's 44 in the National League.

Bellinger has also been valuable to the Dodgers due to his versatility in the field. He has primarily played first base but also has seen action in left field and right field.

With Adrian Gonzalez healthy and able to play first, Bellinger may be used more often in the outfield down the stretch provided his injury isn't serious.

If Bellinger does have to miss some time, L.A. has solid depth in the outfield, including Puig, Chris Taylor and the newly acquired Curtis Granderson.

The Dodgers entered play Saturday with an MLB-best 86-34 record, and a 19-game lead in the NL West.