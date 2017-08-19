    Marshall Plumlee Reportedly Agrees to Clippers Contract

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 2: Marshall Plumlee #40 of the New York Knicks shoots a free throw during a game against the Boston Celtics on April 2, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers have added to their depth in the frontcourt by reportedly agreeing to a deal with free-agent center Marshall Plumlee.

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Plumlee agreed to a "partially guaranteed" contract with the Clippers.

    After going undrafted out of Duke last year, Plumlee signed a deal with the New York Knicks. He appeared in 21 games, averaging 1.9 points and 2.4 rebounds.

    In between stints in the NBA, Plumlee also had stints with the Westchester Knicks of the then-named NBA Development League. The 25-year-old was part of Duke's NCAA championship team during the 2014-15 season.

    The Clippers have been active this offseason. They made their big move by trading Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets for a package of players that included Sam Dekker, Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley.

    Plumlee will get a chance to compete with Willie Reed as Los Angeles' primary backup center to DeAndre Jordan.

