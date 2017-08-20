WWE SummerSlam 2017: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

WWE SummerSlam 2017: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match CardAugust 20, 2017
SummerSlam is the WWE's second major pay-per-view behind WrestleMania, which means we are in for over six hours of action Sunday night.
The men and women of NXT set the bar high at TakeOver: Brooklyn on Saturday, but the main roster has some contests capable of being Match of the Year candidates.
Let's take a look at everything we know about SummerSlam 2017.
Venue: Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 5 p.m. ET (Kickoff)
How to Watch: WWE Network and select cable and satellite providers.
SummerSlam Card
With over a dozen matches scheduled to take place, this is one of the bigger cards in recent memory. Here is a look at the lineup, according to WWE.com:
- Akira Tozawa vs. Neville (Cruiserweight Championship)
- The Hardys and Jason Jordan vs. The Miztourage
- The New Day vs. The Usos (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
- Rusev vs. Randy Orton
- Naomi vs. Natalya (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks (Raw Women's Championship)
- AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens with Shane McMahon as special guest referee (United States Championship)
- Big Show vs. Big Cass
- Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
- Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship)
- Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)
PPV Live Stream
A few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, everyone will be watching SummerSlam on the WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:
- Apple TV
- Kindle Fire
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 3 and 4
- Roku
- Sony Internet TV
- Xbox 360 and Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Panasonic Smart TV
- Samsung Smart TV
- Sony Blu-ray devices
- Windows 10 devices
Kickoff Live Stream
SummerSlam will feature an extended two-hour Kickoff special before the PPV goes live. Here is a list of places where you can stream the pre-show other than the WWE Network:
- WWE.com
- WWE app
- YouTube
- Pheed
- Google Plus
Other SummerSlam Thoughts
This year's SummerSlam has over a dozen different storylines to address, so the past several weeks have involved a lot of planning on WWE's part.
Two matches were affected by injuries to Bayley and Scott Dawson, but management found replacement challengers for the Hardys and Bliss.
Regardless of how the first 12 matches turn out, the one everyone will be talking about Monday morning will be the Fatal 4-Way for the Universal Championship.
Reigns, Strowman and Samoa Joe have been built up into real threats to Lesnar, and seeing all four powerhouses collide Sunday has the potential to be epic.
The return of The Demon King is something a lot of fans are looking forward to, but his makeup won't matter if he and Wyatt can't produce a good performance.
It's a little disappointing WWE didn't manage to put more than two women's matches on the card out of 13 total contests, but if Carmella decides to cash in her Money in the Bank contract, we could see a third.
A lot of people think someone losing the NXT title means they are immediately being called up to the main roster, so it's possible Bobby Roode will make an appearance to kick off his first feud on Raw or SmackDown.
The crowd was hot for TakeOver, so hopefully, the fans in Brooklyn bring the same level of enthusiasm to SummerSlam.