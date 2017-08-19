    Ric Flair's Rep Provides Health Update: 'Awake, Communicating and Progressing'

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2017

    Jul 28, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Former wrestling WCW and WWE wrestler Ric Flair warms up before throwing out the first pitch at Marlins Park prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    Ric Flair's representative tweeted a positive medical update regarding the WWE Hall of Famer on Saturday.

    Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment said Flair is making progress in his recovery, but she added he isn't yet in the clear:

    Earlier Saturday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer (h/t Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc) reported Flair had an external pacemaker installed and is on kidney dialysis.

    Meltzer added Flair never had a heart attack despite reports to the contrary and was feeling pain due to a bowl obstruction. He is also reportedly dealing with an undisclosed infection.

    Morris Zanoni initially tweeted on Aug. 12 that he was in the hospital for "routine monitoring."

    Two days later, she asked for prayers since he was dealing with "some tough medical issues" and later tweeted on Aug. 14 that Flair underwent surgery and called it a success.

    On Saturday, she made mention of an encouraging development regarding Flair that took place Friday:

    The 68-year-old Flair is the only two-time Hall of Famer in WWE history, and he shares the record for most world title reigns with John Cena at 16.

    He is the father of current WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, who is a four-time Raw women's champion.

    Related

      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

      Corey Jacobs
      via Wrestling News
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

      Kevin Wong
      via Bleacher Report