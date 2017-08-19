Ric Flair's Rep Provides Health Update: 'Awake, Communicating and Progressing'

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Ric Flair's representative tweeted a positive medical update regarding the WWE Hall of Famer on Saturday.

Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment said Flair is making progress in his recovery, but she added he isn't yet in the clear:

Earlier Saturday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer (h/t Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc) reported Flair had an external pacemaker installed and is on kidney dialysis.

Meltzer added Flair never had a heart attack despite reports to the contrary and was feeling pain due to a bowl obstruction. He is also reportedly dealing with an undisclosed infection.

Morris Zanoni initially tweeted on Aug. 12 that he was in the hospital for "routine monitoring."

Two days later, she asked for prayers since he was dealing with "some tough medical issues" and later tweeted on Aug. 14 that Flair underwent surgery and called it a success.

On Saturday, she made mention of an encouraging development regarding Flair that took place Friday:

The 68-year-old Flair is the only two-time Hall of Famer in WWE history, and he shares the record for most world title reigns with John Cena at 16.

He is the father of current WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, who is a four-time Raw women's champion.