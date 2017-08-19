    Akron Store Sells 'Stay Home' LeBron James Apparel

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2017

    The Cleveland Cavaliers must prepare to possibly watch LeBron James leave once again next summer. Fans in Ohio have an entire season to plead for him to stay.

    The three-time NBA champion can opt out of his contract following the 2017-18 campaign. Amid conflicting reports of how close he is to bolting, his departure is plausible after the untimely ousting of general manager David Griffin and Kyrie Irving's trade request, as ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst first reported in July. 

    Courtesy of WKYC's Ben Axelrod, one store in Akron, Ohio, appealed to James' hometown loyalty with "Stay Home" T-Shirts and hats bearing a crowned "23."

    As Axelrod noted, these items still filled the shelves when he saw them Saturday.

    Another breakup would undoubtedly devastate Cleveland, which has made each of the least three NBA Finals since James returned from the Miami Heat in 2014. This time, however, he would leave behind a championship banner.                

    Regardless of James' decision, let's hope purchasers aren't burning this apparel next summer.                         

    [Ben Axelrod]

