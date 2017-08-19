Little League World Series 2017: Saturday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Saturday marked the first set of elimination games in the 2017 Little League World Series from Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Eight teams—four each from the United States and International brackets—battled to remain in title pursuit at the 71st edition of the annual showcase. The clubs in action on Day 3 of the tournament would need to win five straight games in order to qualify for the World Championship next weekend.

Let's check the entire group of games and results from Saturday's play, which will be updated through the conclusion of play. That's followed by a recap of the Little League matchups. All game statistics are courtesy of the event's official website.

Saturday (Aug. 19) Schedule

United States

Mid-Atlantic (Holbrook LL; New Jersey)

Great Lakes (Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores LL; Michigan) – 3 p.m. ET

Northwest (Walla Walla Valley LL; Washington)

Midwest (Sioux Falls LL; South Dakota) – 8 p.m. ET

International

Mexico (Guadalupe Trevino Kelly LL; Reynosa) 13

Europe-Africa (Emilia LL; Italy) 0

Caribbean (Los Bravos de Pontezuela LL; Dominican Republic)

Australia (Hills LL; Sydney) – 6 p.m. ET

Mexico 13, Europe-Africa 0

Mexico used five pitchers to cover four no-hit innings and the powerful Guadalupe Trevino Kelly lineup scored at least two runs in every frame to knock out Italy via the mercy rule.

Andre Garza, Erick Vazquez and Rosendo Cantu pitched an inning apiece for the Mexican squad before Francisco Elizondo and Carlos Garcia combined to complete the no-hitter in the fourth. The staff as a whole posted eight strikeouts and walked just two batters.

Saul Soto played a key role in pacing the offense for the winning side. He recorded a hit in all four of his at-bats, highlighted by a pair of doubles, with three runs batted in and two runs scored. Garza and Isaac Miranda both slugged home runs for Mexico.

Four players reached base for Emilia. Antonio Casadio and Jacopo Borella got on via walk, Matteo Giovanelli was hit by a pitch, and Cristian Laghi reached on a fielder's choice.