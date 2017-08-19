PSG Transfer News: £183M Kylian Mbappe Agreement Reported, Juan Foyth Rumours

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly got a deal in place to sign AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe for £183 million and could announce the transfer "within hours." Meanwhile, PSG target Juan Foyth looks set to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express) reported on Saturday that an announcement over the agreement could be imminent, with PSG said to be ready to pay £165 million up front.

The deal, if completed, would follow as a close second to Neymar as the most expensive transfer in world football, with the Brazilian having left Barcelona for the Parc des Princes in a £200 million move this summer.

French football expert Matt Spiro recently appeared on BBC Radio 5 live Sport and added further fuel to the fire when he claimed Mbappe has already pledged his loyalties to PSG:

The 18-year-old was omitted from manager Leonardo Jardim's squad for Friday's 1-0 victory over Metz, when Radamel Falcao continued his sterling run of form by notching his fifth goal in just three Ligue 1 games.

Real Madrid were once thought to be front-runners in the chase for Mbappe, the most talked about prospect in Europe today, but Sky Sports' La Liga expert Guillem Balague recently suggested PSG no longer have them as competition:

Falcao's resurgence back to his form of old at least gives Monaco some comfort in knowing a player who has previously demonstrated world-class pedigree will be around to help fill the void should Mbappe leave.

Monaco have already bowed to pressure and sold stars like Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko for big fees, although Marca's Chris Winterburn feels Jardim's side could survive if Mbappe left:

PSG already boast one of Europe's finest finishers in Edinson Cavani, but securing the services of Mbappe, a young French forward with massive potential, would present more benefits in marketing as well as quality on the pitch.

The Sun's Andrew Richardson also cited a report from Mundo Deportivo, which said Mbappe and Jardim had a bust-up in training that's only likely to encourage talk of the striker leaving the French Riviera.

Elsewhere, French broadcaster Canal (h/t Sport Witness) reported Estudiantes centre-back Foyth could joining Tottenham, having seen a move to PSG fall through because of a "battle between agents."

Sport Witness also referenced French daily L'Equipe, which wrote the Argentinian could be off to north London rather than the French capital, despite Spurs recently confirming the signing of Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, per BBC Sport.