Western & Southern Open 2017: Garbine Muguruza, Grigor Dimitrov Reach Finals

Championship weekend at the 2017 Western & Southern Open kicked off Saturday with the semifinal round in both the men's and women's draws from the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati.

Rafael Nadal, the top seed in the men's bracket, lost to Nick Kyrgios on Friday night after weather issues Thursday forced him to play two matches in one day. It left seventh-seeded Grigor Dimitrov as the top-ranked player left in the draw.

Meanwhile, the women's tournament started the day with three of the top four seeds still alive, including No. 1 seed and reigning champion Karolina Pliskova.

Let's check out the complete set of matches for Day 6 of the Cincinnati Masters, which will get updated through the conclusion of play. A recap of the action follows.

Women's Semifinals

(4) Garbine Muguruza d. (1) Karolina Pliskova; 6-3, 6-2

(2) Simona Halep vs. Sloane Stephens – 4 p.m. ET

Men's Semifinals

(7) Grigor Dimitrov d. (14) John Isner; 7-6, 7-6

Nick Kyrgios vs. David Ferrer – 7 p.m. ET

Match Recaps

Muguruza Impressively Rolls Past Pliskova

Muguruza put together her most complete performance since dismantling Venus Williams in the Wimbledon 2017 final to end Pliskova's repeat bid.

The defending champion may have been suffering from fatigue. She was forced to play two matches Friday, and when combined with having the first match on the schedule today, it was apparent she didn't play with the same vigor as her quarterfinal romp of Caroline Wozniacki.

That doesn't take away from the 23-year-old two-time major champion's victory, though. She was in complete control in her own service games and took full advantage of a lackluster second serve from her Czech counterpart to advance after a pair of routine sets.

The Women's Tennis Association highlighted match point:

WTA Insider‏ noted the Spanish star's ability to maintain form after her Wimbledon triumph:

A win Sunday would give Muguruza five career WTA Tour titles. A loss would drop her record in championship matches to 4-4, though.