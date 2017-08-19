    Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 2 Scores, Table and Top Saturday Scorers

    West Ham United's Mexican striker Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring against Southampton during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and West Ham United at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on August 19, 2017.
    Javier Hernandez of West Ham United scored twice in a losing effort on Saturday, while Liverpool grabbed their first win of the 2017-18 Premier League season and Manchester United impressed once again in Week 2.

    Sadio Mane scored the only goal in Liverpool's win over Crystal Palace, and United demolished Swansea City. Southampton got past West Ham United thanks to a last-minute penalty, and Arsenal will face Stoke City later on Saturday.

    Here's a look at the full results:

    Swansea 0-4 Manchester United

    Bournemouth 0-2 Watford

    Burnley 0-1 West Bromwich Albion

    Leicester City 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

    Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace

    Southampton 3-2 West Ham

    Stoke City vs. Arsenal

    For a look at the full standings and the top scorer's race, visit WhoScored.com.

               

    Recap

    Chicharito was the lone bright spot among West Ham's summer signings on Saturday, as the group mostly disappointed and played a huge part in the loss. Goalkeeper Joe Hart was shaky at best, Pablo Zabaleta gave away the last-minute penalty that led to the winner and Marko Arnautovic was sent off for a ridiculous elbow charge.

    The Austrian's booking, in particular, was a source of laughter on social media, but per sportswriter Jake Humphrey, he was far from the only disappointment on Saturday:

    In the early match, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly and Anthony Martial were all on point, as the Red Revils cruised to a win over Swansea.

    Former England international Gary Lineker was impressed:

    Rivals Liverpool weren't nearly as impressive in their win over Crystal Palace, as the Reds were toothless in the first half and once again struggled defending set pieces. Mane converted a rare chance after a defensive blunder, however, and that was good enough for the win.

    Burnley couldn't build on their shock upset against Chelsea on Matchday 1, losing to WBA due to a goal from Hal Robson-Kanu. The Welshman was later sent off for an elbow.

